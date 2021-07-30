Dril-Quip: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period.

Dril-Quip shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.87, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.