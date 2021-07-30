CryoLife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, CryoLife said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $73 million.

CryoLife shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.41, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.