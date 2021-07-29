National Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

National Instruments Corp. (NATI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $17.3 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The maker of scientific measuring equipment and software posted revenue of $346.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, National Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $355 million to $385 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $340.3 million.

National Instruments shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.12, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.