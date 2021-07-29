DexCom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.9 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $595.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $548 million.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion.

DexCom shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $456.05, an increase of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.