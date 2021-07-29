Cohu: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $95.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Poway, California-based company said it had net income of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $244.8 million in the period.

Cohu shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.