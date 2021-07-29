Granite Construction: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.5 million.

The Watsonville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 91 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $964.2 million in the period.

Granite Construction shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.