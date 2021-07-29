Carrier Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $487 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.95 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.20 per share.

Carrier Global shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 98% in the last 12 months.