Hershey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $301.2 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.79 to $6.92 per share.

Hershey shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.