West Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $187.3 million.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $723.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665.6 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.05 to $8.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion.

West Pharmaceutical shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.