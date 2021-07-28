Jakks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.48. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $112.4 million in the period.

Jakks shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.64, more than doubling in the last 12 months.