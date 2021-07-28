Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 15.75 cents at $6.9425 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 4.75 cents at $5.4150 a bushel; Sep. oats was off .50 cent at $4.6450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 1.75 cents at $14.2575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.2332 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.82 cents at $1.5995 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at $1.0680 a pound.

