Ryder: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $149.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.05. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.67.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.50 per share.

Ryder shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has increased 72% in the last 12 months.