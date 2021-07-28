Provident Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

The Riverside, California-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.6 million.

Provident Financial shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.