Business

Euronet Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LEAWOOD, Kan.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 53 cents per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $714.7 million in the period.

Euronet Worldwide shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

Business

