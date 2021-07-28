Idex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $102.2 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $685.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.57 to $1.61.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.26 to $6.36 per share.

Idex shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $226.25, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.