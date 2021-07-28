Police: Driver killed, passenger hurt in train, truck crash

The driver of a pickup truck was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash with a North Carolina light rail train when the truck drove around the crossing arms and into the train’s path on Monday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers called to a report of a crash in Charlotte found a Toyota Tundra and a blue line train damaged from the collision, police said. The driver of the truck, identified as 27-year-old Baltazar Tiquiram Us, was pronounced dead on the scene and his passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. None of the four light rail passengers was injured.

The preliminary investigation found that the southbound train was passing East Hebron Street when the truck went around the crossing arms and into the train's path, causing the collision, police said. The train operator sounded the horn while approaching the crossing, and the crossing arms’ warning lights were operational and flashing. It's suspected that the pickup driver was impaired and toxicology results are pending, police said.