Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $45 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $556.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.8 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.35, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.