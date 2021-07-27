Potlatch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $187.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.77.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $447.5 million in the period.

Potlatch shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $52.23, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.