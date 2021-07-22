Celanese: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Celanese Corporation (CE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $538 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $5.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.49 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

Celanese expects full-year earnings to be $16.50 to $17 per share.

Celanese shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $148.88, an increase of 59% in the last 12 months.