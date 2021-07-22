Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.1 million.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $490.9 million in the period.

Herc Holdings shares have climbed 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.