Peoples Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Peoples Financial Services shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.96, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.