Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 3.75 cents at $7.0350 a bushel; Sep. corn fell .25 cent at $5.71 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 11 cents at $4.55 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 9.25 cents at $14.3550 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .25 cent at $1.1977 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .63 cent at $1.5577 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .90 cent at $1.0597 a pound.