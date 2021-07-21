Armstrong Flooring: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its second quarter.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The flooring maker and seller posted revenue of $168.1 million in the period.

Armstrong Flooring shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 82% in the last 12 months.