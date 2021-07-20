AAR: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $14 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 47 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $437.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.8 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.65 billion.

AAR shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.30, an increase of 100% in the last 12 months.