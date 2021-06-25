Driver crashes through fence onto Los Angeles airport

Los Angeles International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield.

The intrusion Thursday evening forced a sudden closure of some runways.

An airport police statement said the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“The driver was detained by airport police and an investigation is ongoing,” it said. “There are no injuries.”

Airport officials tweeted that the airport’s two south runways were briefly closed and the two north runways continued to operate normally.