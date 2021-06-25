Pasco fertilizer producer fined for air-quality violations

A Pasco fertilizer producer has been fined $25,500 for making 650 tons of ammonium phosphate liquid fertilizer with a mobile reactor without a Washington state air quality permit.

“Pacific Northwest Solutions has a long non-compliance history with Ecology,” the Washington state Department of Ecology said in its notice of penalty, the Tri-City Herald reported. The company has not met all permitted emission limits at one time since 1998, officials said.

The company was fined $5,000 in 2019 and again in 2020, both times for failing to properly test its equipment to ensure it met air quality emissions standards.

On March 7 through 9, Pacific Northwest Solutions produced 650 tons of liquid fertilizer with a reactor at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Moses Lake.

The company had been notified that tests in January 2021 showed its reactor did not pass and could not meet proposed permit limits or comply with state and federal regulations, officials said.

At the time, the state was working toward rescinding a permit for a different Pacific Northwest Solutions reactor that could not meet standards, officials said.

The company could not be reached by phone for comment. It has 30 days to appeal the fine to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.