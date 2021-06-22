Houston hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this June 7, 2021, file photo, a person holds a sign to protest at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas, a policy that says hospital employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. Over 150 employees at Houston Methodist system, who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine, have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement, said Houston Methodist system spokesperson Gale Smith on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) AP

More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.