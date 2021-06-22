Here are the Florida additions to the SEC’s list of companies misleading investors

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four Florida companies are among the 64 most recent additions to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of “unregistered entities that use misleading information to solicit primarily non-U.S. investors.”

That’s the agency’s description of its PAUSE — Public Alert: Unregistered Soliciting Entities — list.

“The latest additions are firms that SEC staff found were providing inaccurate information about their affiliation, location or registration (with the SEC),” the SEC said. “In addition to alerting investors to firms falsely claiming to be registered, the PAUSE list flags those impersonating registered securities firms and bogus “regulators” who falsely claim to be government agencies or affiliates.

But, the agency says, “Inclusion on the PAUSE list does not mean the SEC has found violations of U.S. federal securities laws or made a judgment about the merits of any securities being offered.”

None of the Florida companies show a registration, at least under the stated name, with Florida’s Division of Corporations. Companies that do business in Florida are supposed to register with the state. Also, none of the companies’ listed phone numbers work.

Unregistered Solicitors

▪ 24TradeSpace, Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando. Website: 24tradespace.com.

▪ Irvine Mutual, 1103 Brickell Ave., Miami. Website: irvinemutual.com.





▪ Rootel Investment Service, 601 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa. Website: rootel.com.

The impersonator

The real company: Zeus Financial, LLC. Website of the real company: zeusbd.com. Florida Division of Corporations information via Sunbiz.org: Active and first registered in 1986.

The impersonating company: Zeus Financial Trades. Website of the ersatz company: zeusfinancialtrades.com. Florida Division of Corporations information via Sunbiz.org: Not listed.

Though Zeus Financial Trades lists the exact same Boca Raton address and suite number as Zeus Financial, “The impersonator has no connection with, and is not to be confused with, the genuine entity,” the SEC said.