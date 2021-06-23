Business

One of Atlanta’s oldest school buildings to be redeveloped

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Atlanta city leaders have approved a plan to restore and redevelop one of the city’s oldest school buildings.

The Atlanta City Council on Monday voted to grant a permit to revamp the English Avenue Elementary School building.

Westside Development Partners plans to spend over $30 million on restoring the building for a community center, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The new facility would include offices, space for private events and a roof terrace. It would also provide workforce development services and training.

The school was built in 1910 in English Avenue, a westside neighborhood named after former Atlanta Mayor James English. The school closed in 1995. Notable alumni including musician Gladys Knight and businessman Herman Cain.

