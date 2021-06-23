Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $66.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.21.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $557.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $555.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.5 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Korn/Ferry said it expects revenue in the range of $535 million to $555 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $469.2 million.

Korn/Ferry shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.