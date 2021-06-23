Grains mixed, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.25 cents at $6.59 a bushel; July corn rose 9.25 cents at $6.6325 a bushel; July oats was off 7 cents at $3.59 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 13 cents at $14.19 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 2.92 cents at $1.2322 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.17 cents at $1.5732 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 2.52 cents at 1.0917 a pound.