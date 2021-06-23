Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.25 cents at $6.59 a bushel; July corn rose 9.25 cents at $6.6325 a bushel; July oats was off 7 cents at $3.59 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 13 cents at $14.19 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 2.92 cents at $1.2322 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.17 cents at $1.5732 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 2.52 cents at 1.0917 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Man killed after he shot NDOT worker may have homicide ties

June 23, 2021 5:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service