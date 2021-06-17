Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 9.25 cents at $6.5775 a bushel; July corn dropped 24.50 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; July oats was off .25 cents at $3.7250 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 47.25 cents at $14.1625 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.2230 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.25 cents at $1.5977 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 1.38 cents at 1.1412 a pound.