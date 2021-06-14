Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US ‘farcical’

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while marking Day of Russia at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Since 1992, Russia Day is annually celebrated on 12 June as the Russian Federation's national holiday. (Yevgeny Odinokov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply dismissed allegations that his country is carrying out cyberattacks against the United States as baseless.

Putin’s comments in an interview aired on NBC on Monday come two days before he is to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva and underline the tensions between the two countries.

“Where is the evidence? Where is proof? It’s becoming farcical,” Putin said. “We have been accused of all kinds of things — election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth — and not once, not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations.”

In April, the United States announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions connected to the hacking of the SolarWinds information technology company.