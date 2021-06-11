Grains lower, livestock higher.

Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was off 7.25 cents at $6.75 a bushel; July corn lost 26.50 cents at $6.7925 a bushel; July oats fell 15 cents at $3.8150 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 60.75 cents at $15.07 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .65 cent at $1.1810 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.03 cents at $1.4990 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .27 cent at 1.2257 a pound.