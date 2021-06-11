Business

Grains lower, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was off 7.25 cents at $6.75 a bushel; July corn lost 26.50 cents at $6.7925 a bushel; July oats fell 15 cents at $3.8150 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 60.75 cents at $15.07 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .65 cent at $1.1810 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.03 cents at $1.4990 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .27 cent at 1.2257 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

June 11, 2021 10:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service