Snohomish roofing company fined $1.2M for safety violations

The state Department of Labor & Industries announced Thursday that it’s assessing Allways Roofing more than $1.2 million for putting workers' lives in danger.

State inspectors found a dozen “willful serious violations” at three job sites, in Snohomish and Lake Stevens, between December and March, officials said in a press release.

Richard Ovak, owner of Allways Roofing, told The Daily Herald that they're appealing the safety citation.

In at least one instance, employees were working on a steep roof with no fall protection. Inspectors also noted times when ladders either weren’t set up or weren’t being used correctly, and workers using pneumatic nail guns weren’t wearing eye protection.

The large fine is due, in part, to the fact that Allways Roofing is a repeat offender.

Since 2010, officials has cited the company for more than a dozen safety violations. Last year, it was fined nearly $375,000 for violations found at work sites in Woodinville and Arlington. There have been at least four claims by workers who have fallen off steep roofs, resulting in serious injuries and hospitalizations.

The company is on the agency’s “Severe Violator Program.”

“They’ve blatantly chosen to ignore them, putting their workers at serious risk,” said Craig Blackwood, a director with the safety agency.