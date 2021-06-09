Former digital marketing exec sentenced for $23M theft

A former executive who embezzled more than $22 million from a Los Angeles-based digital marketing company was sentenced Wednesday to more than 6 1/2 years in federal prison.

Dennis Blieden, 31, of Cincinatti also was ordered pay nearly $22.7 million in restitution.

From 2015 to 2019, the former Santa Monica resident was controller and vice president of accounting and finance for StyleHaul Inc., which represents influencers on Instagram and YouTube, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

Blieden, who had entered and won professional poker tournaments, was accused of wiring company money to his personal bank account and using it to pay for expenses that included a gambling debt and to buy cryptocurrency, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty in 2019 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.