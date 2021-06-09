AFC champion Chiefs make several promotions in front office

The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday promoted Mike Borgonzi to assistant general manager and Brandt Tilis to vice president of football operations amid a wave of personnel moves within the AFC champions' front office.

Borgonzi began with the Chiefs as a college scouting administrator in 2009 and has been kept on staff by then-general manager John Dorsey and current GM Brett Veach. He moved into roles directing pro personnel before becoming director of player personnel in 2017 and director of football operations the following season.

Tilis has been Kansas City's salary cap expert and lead negotiator on player contracts. His ability to crunch numbers has raised the interest of several clubs, including the Panthers, who interviewed him for their recent GM opening.

Among other promotions, top scout Ryan Poles was appointed executive director of player personnel and Mike Bradway senior director of player personnel. Ryne Nutt will be senior director of college scouting, Trey Koziol a senior director of pro personnel, Trey Koziol the assistant director of college scouting and Willie Davis the senior personnel executive.