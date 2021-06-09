Navistar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Navistar International Corp. (NAV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $163 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The truck and engine maker posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period.

Navistar shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 55% in the last 12 months.