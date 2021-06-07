Florida bridge tolls suspended amid repair to separate span

Motorists in the Pensacola area can continue to drive toll-free across one bridge while repairs continue on the hurricane-damaged Pensacola Bay Bridge.

The toll suspension on the Garcon Point Bridge was set to expire Sunday. But Gov. Ron DeSantis extended it through July 6.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge was damaged when a barge that had broken loose during Hurricane Sally in September 2020 struck the span, making it impassable with significant damage.

Although the four-lane Bay Bridge reopened to traffic May 28, part of it is still reduced to two lanes. Transportation officials told the Pensacola News Journal that the repairs should be finished in a few weeks.

Local politicians have been pushing to continue the Garcon Point toll suspension until the Bay Bridge is fully functional. The 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) Bay Bridge links Pensacola with Gulf Breeze.