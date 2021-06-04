Dwyane Wade just sold his Miami Beach home for $22M. Yes, it has a basketball court

FILE - In this July 17, 2013, Actress Gabrielle Union, left, and Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade arrive at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Farewell, Wade County?

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade and actress-wife Gabrielle Union are kissing their Miami Beach pad goodbye. They just sold their waterfront mansion for $22 million.

An undisclosed buyer acquired the property at 5980 North Bay Rd., as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The couple, who now call Los Angeles home, bought the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house in 2010 for about $11 million.

Originally built in 1940 by insurance executive Mel Harris, the two-story house was expanded in 2006.

Family friendly amenities include rec room with old arcade games, movie room, basketball court and an outdoor kids area with a Jungle Gym and pool. There’s also a home office, wine room and bar for the adults.

Despite high demand for luxury homes in South Florida, the house sold for about 20 percent less than its $26.5 million listing price. The Wades, married since 2014, have been trying to sell the place since 2019 when they listed it for $32.5 million.

Douglas Elliman Realtor Brett Harris represented both the buyer and seller. He declined to comment.

Buyers from California and New York have been scooping up real estate along North Bay Road, a pocket of high-end Miami Beach that has views of the mainland across Biscayne Bay. Recent buyers include billionaire businessman Thoma Bravo and his wife Katy Bravo, Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss and Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford.