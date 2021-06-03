Construction worked killed in hit-and-run crash on I-95

A construction worked was killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 95 in South Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the interstate north of Fort Lauderdale, troopers said.

The vehicle that struck the construction worker left the scene and has not been located, agency spokesman Yanko Reyes told news outlets.

Express lanes on the interstate were blocked after the accident, during the early morning rush hour.

An investigation is underway.