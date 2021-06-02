Gary airport gets $3.5 million to finish improvements

The Gary/Chicago International Airport is receiving a $3.5 million federal grant to finish improvements to a key approach to its main runway, officials say.

The U.S. Department of Transportation funding announced Tuesday will complete ongoing improvements to a taxiway by adding a concrete overlay 75 feet wide by 350 feet long, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

“Rehabilitation of our taxiways, and all paved surfaces, are critical to meet the needs of our current operations, and opens the door for new development opportunities and infrastructure improvements in the future,” said Duane Hayden, the airport's executive director.

Tim Fesko, the chairman of the airport’s board of directors, said replacing the current asphalt taxiway with concrete will extend the life of the pavement 20 years and reduce repair and maintenance costs.

“Projects such as these are vital to the overall viability of our region as they provide opportunities to improve our local economy and provide well-paying jobs to local residents,” Fesko said.