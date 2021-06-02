Business

Jackson leaders seek to rev up penalties for street racing

JACKSON, Miss.

A Jackson City Council committee is recommending tougher penalties to deal with street racing — an ongoing problem in Mississippi’s capital city.

The proposal could hike fines for a first offense from $250 to $500, WJTV reported.

It was among recommendations that came out of a Tuesday meeting of a city council law enforcement committee.

Council members also expressed a desire to change the language of the ordinance to deal with obstructing streets, and toughen the law so that violators can have their cars towed away.

