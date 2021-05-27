Sanderson Farms: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $96.9 million.

The Laurel, Mississippi-based company said it had profit of $4.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

Sanderson Farms shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.