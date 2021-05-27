Anaplan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $129.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Anaplan said it expects revenue in the range of $133.5 million to $134.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $560 million.

Anaplan shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.