Florida’s labor force nears pre-pandemic levels as COVID fears fade

Hiring signs are a common sight in Florida and a reflection of the difficulty employers are having recruiting staff.

More Floridians are returning to the workforce as fears of the COVID-19 pandemic fade, new data suggest.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said Friday that the state’s overall labor force climbed by 85,000 between March and April. It’s the fourth-straight month the figure has increased — and at 10,357,000 workers, Florida’s labor force has nearly returned to the level last seen in August 2019. The state’s workforce high-water mark came in October 2019 when it hit 10,463,000.

Florida’s unemployment rate climbed by one point in April, to 4.8%, in part reflecting the growing labor pool. The increase may also be a reflection of more generous unemployment benefits, though economists remain divided on that point. The number of out-of-work Floridians increased by 13,000 to 487,000 for the month, the DEO said.

The state added 16,900 jobs in April, a figure consistent with a pre-pandemic growth pace, though the state remains some 275,000 jobs short of 2019 employment levels. About half of April’s job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector.

In Miami-Dade, the unemployment rate fell from 8.2% to 6.9% — still slightly above the national level of 6.1%. In Broward, the rate was unchanged at 5.3%.

Notably, neighboring Monroe and Collier counties are nearly back to full employment, with unemployment rates of 3.2% and 3.8%, respectively.

