Petco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

Petco expects full-year earnings in the range of 73 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.48 billion to $5.58 billion.