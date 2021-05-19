Container Store: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $35.1 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 71 cents per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $314.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.3 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $990.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Container Store expects its per-share earnings to be 9 cents.

Container Store shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.10, climbing sixfold in the last 12 months.