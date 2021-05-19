Agilysys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $21 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $137.2 million.

Agilysys shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.44, more than doubling in the last 12 months.