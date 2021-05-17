S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence.

The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor's mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.

The teacher group said its concerns ran deeper than McMaster's executive order, which attempted to let parents choose if their children would wear masks in schools or not. But some teachers said the Republican governor's action inflamed the situation.

“While governor McMaster’s mask mandate wasn’t the reason for it, it really was the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back,” SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis told WLTX-TV.

But the association with masks brought threats, with SC for Ed announcing the event's cancellation Saturday, saying members had “received harassing and threatening messages from groups with extreme views about masking, who have falsely represented our event as being primarily mask-related.”

“It just really got to a point where we felt very threatened and we did not feel safe at all to hold a protest in Columbia,” Ellis said.

SC for Ed instead asked supporters to engage in advocacy locally on Monday, saying there's still time to make an impact on lawmakers who will finalize a state budget this summer.

"So now we’ve been silenced by a very small minority of people -- some of whom do not even have children in school,” said Richland County teacher Kim Woods, who had planned to attend.

Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association, told WYFF-TV that parental demands on masks have ruined efforts to maintain consistency for the last few days of the school year. The association is separate from SC for Ed.

“The teacher’s in the middle of two parents that (are saying) well, my kid’s not wearing a mask, my kid is wearing a mask so I don’t want them together in your 12 by 14 classroom," East said. "So what you had was a seating chart, the nurses knew where people were sitting because the contract tracing, now it’s all blown up, in a matter of days.”